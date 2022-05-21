Saturday, May 21, 2022
Cop Killed, Another Injured in Road Accident in UPb

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was killed and a constable seriously injured after a mini-truck rammed into their motorcycle and they were run over by a car, officials said on Saturday.

Updated: 21 May 2022 12:24 pm

The incident took place at the Nagaria turn in the Jalalabad police station area, the police officials said. Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said Sub-Inspector Pawan Singh (48) and Constable Manoj were patrolling on a motorcycle around 11 pm on Friday. They slowed down to avoid hitting some animals that had come on the road and their motorcycle was hit by a mini-truck coming from behind.


The two fell on the road and were run over by a car. They were rushed to a hospital where Singh succumbed to his injuries, the SP said. The drivers of the mini-truck and the car fled but both vehicles have been seized, Anand said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

