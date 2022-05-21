Cop Killed, Another Injured in Road Accident in UPb

The incident took place at the Nagaria turn in the Jalalabad police station area, the police officials said. Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said Sub-Inspector Pawan Singh (48) and Constable Manoj were patrolling on a motorcycle around 11 pm on Friday. They slowed down to avoid hitting some animals that had come on the road and their motorcycle was hit by a mini-truck coming from behind.



The two fell on the road and were run over by a car. They were rushed to a hospital where Singh succumbed to his injuries, the SP said. The drivers of the mini-truck and the car fled but both vehicles have been seized, Anand said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.