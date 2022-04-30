Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Congress Workers Detained During Protest Against Power Crisis In Jammu

The Congress workers gathered at Exhibition Ground for a protest demonstration to highlight the power crisis being faced by the public, especially in the Jammu region where the mercury has crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 5:55 pm

Scores of Congress workers including former Youth President Pranav Shagotra were detained after they tried to take out a march in protest against the “unprecedented” power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. 

As the protesters tried to move towards the old city in a procession, waiting policemen swung into action and took them into preventive custody, officials said. “Jammu and Kashmir is going through an unprecedented power and water crisis. The BJP-controlled administration has pushed this region into complete chaos and confusion," Shagotra said before being whisked away by police along with other party activists in a bus.

He alleged that the system appears to be completely collapsed as masses are struggling to get basic amenities like power and water but those at the helm of the affairs are still in the “deep slumber”.

-With PTI Input

National Power Crisis Jammu And Kashmir Worker's Rights Congress Pranav Shagotra J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
