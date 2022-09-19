Congress Accuses BJP Of Resorting To Falsehood, Says Party Rattled By Response To ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership at the success of the yatra.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that this frustration is reflected in the actions and speeches of the BJP leadership in attacking Rahul Gandhi, who, he claimed, is getting a "good response" from the public during the yatra.

"Prime Minister Modi's fear is reflecting in actions and speeches of BJP leaders," he alleged and added that the BJP is "rattled" by the yatra.

Vallabh said the more dangerous fact is that while they have been on a 'Bharat Todo Yatra' since 2014, they are resorting to "niggling tricks, blatant lies, and misguiding people" about the intentions of the yatra.

"There is a sense of fret and discomfort amongst the top cadre of the BJP with the love, affection and support that Rahul Gandhi ji is receiving from the people in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The entire government machinery has been put up against one man trying to correct what the BJP government has destroyed in the last eight years," he said.

Vallabh alleged that when the BJP could not find a flaw against the intention and execution, senior leaders and cabinet ministers have "stooped as low as resorting to twisting facts and spreading blatant lies".

Alleging that some leaders have even let go of all ethical values, the Congress leader presented some instances where the "fret and discomfort" have brought about "some lies and degenerative comments" from the BJP leaders and ministers.

"The most insensitive, toxic, degenerate comment that has come out is by the BJP Tamil Nadu IT cell head. This comment brings out the true mindset of the BJP leaders and workers. While they may operate in the mindset that CTR Nirmal Kumar tried to bring out, the world works differently and doesn't want to be painted in the light that BJP wants them to," he alleged.

Apart from the instances cited above, Vallabh said the comments made around the containers, clothes etc., only show the annoyance at the success of the yatra.

"When will Modi Ji come out and apologise to Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji and the nation for the insensitive and toxic comments made by CTR Nirmal Kumar," he asked.

"While BJP is persistent in resorting to lies on Shri Rahul Gandhiji's communication, when will Modiji finally muster the courage to confront the press in a press conference," Vallabh asked.

He also asked where Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani is "hiding" and why is she silent on the comments made by Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)

