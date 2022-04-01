Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Coal India's Production Rises 4.4% In FY'22

Coal India said it registered production of 622.6 million tonne in 2021-22, a 4.4 per cent jump over that in FY21, bucking two years of declining streak.

Coal India's Production Rises 4.4% In FY'22
Coal India is also trying to bring stakeholders on board to build a consensus for hiking prices.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 5:42 pm

Coal India on Friday said it registered production of 622.6 million tonne in 2021-22, a 4.4 per cent jump over that in FY21, bucking two years of declining streak.

The mining major informed the bourses that its total off-take in 2021-22 was nearly 661.9 million tonne, a sharp 15.3 per cent jump compared to the previous year. The absolute volume expansion was 87.4 million tonne compared to the offtake of 574.5 million tonne in FY21.

Related stories

Coal India Achieves Record Production Of 622 MT In FY22

Coal Imports From Russia Could Be Highest In Over Two Years In March: Report

The supplies to the power sector soared to a record 540.4 million tonne with an absolute volume increase of 95.4 million tonnes, representing 27.4 per cent year on year growth compared to 445 MT supplied in FY’21.

Coal India said that with focus on production boost, the company has cleared 16 coal mining projects of which seven are green fields and nine expansion projects.

Combined, they have a total capacity of nearly 100 million tonne a year and an incremental capacity of 56.7 million tonnes.

Of the identified 15 Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) projects, work order has been issued for five of 96 million tonne a year capacity in FY’22.

CIL's largest coal-producing subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields mined 168.2 million tonnes of dry fuel with a 13 per cent jump over last year.

Among its other subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields produced 142.5 million tonne with a decline of 5.37 per cent over last year's figure, while Northern Coalfields which produced 122.4 million tonne, posted a jump in production of 6.4 per cent.

Tags

National South Eastern Coalfields Mine Developer And Operator (MDO) Production Boost Coal India Mahanadi Coalfields Dry Fuel Northern Coalfields Power Sector India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates