Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CM Khattar: Nearly 2,000 People, Mostly Students From Haryana Are Stuck In Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday asked Indian nationals to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are.

CM Khattar: Nearly 2,000 People, Mostly Students From Haryana Are Stuck In Ukraine
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:04 pm

Raising concerns over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that nearly 2,000 people from Haryana, mostly students, are stuck in Ukraine and he was in touch with Union Ministry of External Affairs on this issue.

Khattar also said the MEA had already set up a control room, while in Chandigarh, a control room has been set up by the state government where people from Haryana can contact on WhatsApp number 92123-14595. They can also reach Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana government over "email-- contactusatfcd@gmail.com".

Khattar, who was addressing a joint press conference with Home Minister Anil Vij, while referring to the Ukraine situation, said among the Indians who are stuck there include nearly 2,000 from Haryana.

Related stories

Thackeray Instructs Officials To Coordinate With MEA For Safe Return Of State Residents From Ukraine

Tough Sanctions Loom Against Russia, Effectiveness Uncertain

Indian Government In Huddle To Assess Ukraine Impact On Economy

"I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs," he said replying to a question on the Ukraine situation and the number of those from Haryana who are stuck there.

To another question, he said mostly students are among the nearly 2,000 from Haryana who are stuck. Among the students too, most of them are those who had gone to study medicine in Ukraine, the chief minister said.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation into Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe.

Khattar said he had received a letter from Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and some Haryana MLAs had also contacted him regarding the people of state who are stuck in Ukraine.

In his letter, Surjewala urged Khattar to take up with the Prime Minister to extend all facilities to the Indians who are stuck in Ukraine and make arrangements to bring the countrymen, including nearly 2,000 from Haryana, back home safely. Surjewala had also urged Khattar to direct the Deputy Commissioners in the state to prepare a list of those who had gone to Ukraine from their districts after which the government should try to establish contact with them.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in view of closure of Ukrainian airspace for civilian aircraft, alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals.

It added that the embassy will convey information about it as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country.

( With PTI Inputs)


 

Tags

National Haryana Students Indians In Ukraine Medical Education Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia Invasion Kyiv Airport Haryanvi In Ukraine Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Indian Embassy Russia-Ukraine War Manohar Lal Khattar India Ukraine Kyiv (Ukraine)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

COVID-19: Punjab Sees 107 Cases

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Delhi Sees Uptick In Crimes Against Women In 2021; 17.51 Pc Surge In Rape Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland