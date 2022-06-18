Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CM Adityanath Congratulates Students For Their Success In UP Board Exams

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students of class 10 and 12 for clearing their board examinations.

CM Adityanath Congratulates Students For Their Success In UP Board Exams
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Representational Image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 5:28 pm


Lucknow, Jun 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated students for clearing the class 10th and 12th UP board exams.


 Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad declared the results of class 10 board exams at 2 PM and class 12 at 4pm.


 "Hearty Congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers, who were successful in the UP Board 10th and 12th examination," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.


"This success is the result of the tireless hard work, dedication of all the students and excellent guidance of their teachers. May you all have a bright future with the blessings of Maa Sharde," he added.


 Girls have outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 per cent, a UP Board official said here on Saturday.

Tags

National Token Of Appreciation Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Board Examinations Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Students Teachers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before