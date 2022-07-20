Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cloudburst Wrecks Havoc In J&K’s Doda, 13 Structures Washed Away

Jammu And Kashmir: According to officails 13 structures, including a school building, were washed away and at least 20 others got partially damaged in flash floods in Doda district.

undefined
Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 4:17 pm

Thirteen structures, including a school building, were washed away and at least 20 others got partially damaged in flash floods triggered due to cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

Top districts officials, including Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom and Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ather Amin Zargar reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Allama Iqbal Memorial Educational Institution, a house, eight 'gharats' (small mills) and three shops got washed away in the flashfloods due to the cloudburst in Tanta area of Kahara tehsil, SDM Zargar said.

A portion of the Kahara tourism reception centre, Bhadarwah Development Authority, was badly damaged. More than 20 structures were partially damaged, but no loss of life or serious injury was reported, he added.

Related stories

25 Houses, 2 Bridges Damaged In Cloudburst In HP's Kinnaur

Villages On India-Tibet border In Himachal Pradesh Flooded After Cloudburst

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst Leaves 15 People Dead, Rescue Operation Called Off: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

DC Sharma said, "We are assessing the loss and relief will be provided as per rules."

He also said some essential items will be provided as quick relief from Red Cross organisation.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an advisory in view of inclement weather conditions.

It asked the public to remain vigilant and keep themselves away from River Chenab in view of the rise in water level in the river and apprehension of flash floods in streams and river tributaries.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Jammu Doda Cloudburst Weather Flashfloods Tanta Kahara Red Cross
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute

Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute