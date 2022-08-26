Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CJI Ramana Hails Media For Cooperating In Disseminating Information About Judiciary

The Chief Justice of India praised the media for active cooperation in distributing judicial information to the public.

Chief Justice N V Ramana
Chief Justice N V Ramana PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:26 pm

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Friday hailed the media for disseminating information about the judiciary and termed it as an “active partner” in the collaborative project of strengthening the judicial system. 

Justice Ramana, who succeeded S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, as the CJI, was delivering his address at a function organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the apex court’s auditorium to bid him adieu on completion of his over 16-month-long tenure as head of the judiciary. 

 “The media has been extremely cooperative in disseminating the information about the judiciary. You share the equal burden of dispelling myths and notions. I thank you for being an active partner in this collaborative project of strengthening the judiciary.

Related stories

Pendency Of Cases ‘Huge Challenge', Says CJI N V Ramana

Supreme Court To Live Stream Proceeding Of CJI's Court

SC Panel Dismisses Andhra CM's Complaint Against Justice N V Ramana

 “I thank each one of the journalists who have been covering the proceedings of the Supreme Court diligently, efficiently, and instantly,” the outgoing CJI said.

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983. He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.

Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014. 

Tags

National N V Ramana Supreme Court Bar Association Media Journalists
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet