Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
CJI N V Ramana Meets California Governor Eleni Kounalakis

CJI N V Ramana, who along with his wife Sivamala, is in the United States after visiting Germany, presented governor of California Eleni Kounalakisa, copy of the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi, an official said.

File photo of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (File photo) PTI File Photo

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 3:24 pm

The acting governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis, met Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana at the official residence of the Indian consul general at San Francisco in the US on Sunday.

The CJI, who along with his wife Sivamala, is in the United States after visiting Germany, presented Kounalakis a copy of the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi, an official said here.

Kounalakis visited the official residence of the consul general at San Francisco in California.

A day before, the CJI spoke at a felicitation function organised by the Association of Indian Americans in San Francisco and expressed disappointment that even after 75 years of Independence, people have not understood the roles and responsibilities assigned by the Constitution to each institution.

In India, a party in power believes that every government action is entitled to judicial endorsement and the opposition parties expect the judiciary to advance their political positions and causes, but the "judiciary is answerable to the Constitution and the Constitution alone", he had said.

Prior to this, the head of the Indian judiciary had addressed the Indian diaspora in Washington DC on June 27. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

BAN's Tour Of WI 2022: Preview, Streaming

