Chintan Shivir: Congress Decides To Raise Representation Of SCs, STs, OBCs To 50 Per Cent

The Congress is likely to bring in a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation.

AICC national coordinator K Raju said that the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi took a decision on this issue at the Congress' three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur.

He also added that it is likely to be recommended for approval of the Congress Working Committee.

Raju said the panel is also likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president.

This advisory council will look at issues and give recommendation to the president, he said.