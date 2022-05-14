Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chintan Shivir: Congress Decides To Raise Representation Of SCs, STs, OBCs To 50 Per Cent

AICC national coordinator K Raju said that the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi took a  decision on this issue at the Congress' three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur.

Chintan Shivir: Congress Decides To Raise Representation Of SCs, STs, OBCs To 50 Per Cent
AICC SC-ST Cell chief K Raju PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 5:24 pm

The Congress is likely to bring in a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation.

AICC national coordinator K Raju said that the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi took a  decision on this issue at the Congress' three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur.

He also added that it is likely to be recommended for approval of the Congress Working Committee.

Related stories

Chintan Shivir: Congress Likely To Enforce 'One Family, One Ticket' As Part Of Big Changes In Party

Chintan Shivir: Congress Promises 'Big Changes' As Brainstorming Conclave Begins In Udaipur

Raju said the panel is also likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president.

This advisory council will look at issues and give recommendation to the president, he said. 

Tags

National Congress Chintan Shivir K Raju Schedule Cast Schedule Tribe Other Backward Castes (OBCs) Minorities
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Thomas Cup 2022: India Men Chase History

Thomas Cup 2022: India Men Chase History

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)