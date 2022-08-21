Chhattisgarh Sees 95 Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 95 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.47 percent, taking the tally to 11,72,252, while the death toll rose by one to reach 14,100, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,56,705 after 160 people recovered during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 1,447 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 26 cases, followed by 15 in Korba, 11 in Surguja, seven in Durg, and six in Bilaspur among other districts. No Covid-19 cases were reported in ten districts," the official said.

With 2,736 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,83,94,914, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,72,252, new cases 95, death toll 14,100, recovered 11,56,705, active cases 1,447, today tests 2,736, total tests 1,83,94,914.