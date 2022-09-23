Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Chhattisgarh Records 73 Coronavirus Cases, One Death

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 73 new coronavirus infections which took the case tally in the state to  11,75,791, a health department official said.

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 6:56 am

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 73 new coronavirus infections which took the case tally in the state to  11,75,791, a health department official said.

With one new death, the toll of the pandemic in the state reached 14,127.

The positivity rate was 1.04 percent in the state.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,102 after 95 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 562 active cases. 

Durg led with 17 cases, followed by eight in Raipur, among other districts. No cases were reported in ten districts.

With 7,050 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,85,95,784.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 11,75,791, new cases 73, death toll 14,127, total recovered 11,61,102, active cases 562, today tests 7,050, total tests

(Inputs from PTI)

