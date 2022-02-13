Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chhattisgarh: Maoist Involved In Killing Of Villagers Surrenders In Dantewada

He was active as a militia member of the Indravati area committee of the rebels.

Chhattisgarh: Maoist Involved In Killing Of Villagers Surrenders In Dantewada
Chhattisgarh: Maoist Involved In Killing Of Villagers Surrenders In Dantewada

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 7:52 pm

A 25-year-old Maoist, who was allegedly involved in killing three villagers in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, surrendered in the Dantewada district of the state, a police official said on Sunday.
       

The Naxal, identified as Manglu Poyam, turned himself in before police here on Saturday, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.
       

Poyam cited disillusionment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology as the reason for his surrender, he said. He was active as a militia member of the Indravati area committee of the rebels. 
       

Related stories

Experts Divided On If State Govt Enact Uniform Civil Code

World Radio Day: Bollywood Celebs Who’ve Hosted Popular Radio Shows

Sensitive Polling Booths Increase: Police

He was involved in the killing of three villagers on suspicion of being police informers in 2014-15, 2016 and 2019 in Bijapur district and one more Naxal incident, Tiwari said.
       

Following his surrender, Poyam will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he added. So far, 516 Naxals, including 127 who carried rewards on their heads, have quit violence in Dantewada district under the 'Lon Varratu' (which means 'return to your home/village' in Gondi dialect) campaign launched by the police in June 2020, the official said. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Maoists/Naxals Village Killed Naxals Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Hazare Not To Sit On Hunger Strike Against Maha Govt's Wine Policy

UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Punjab Records 8 More Deaths, 444 New Cases In A Day

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident