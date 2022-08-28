Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 48 Covid-19 Cases

The recovery count stood at 11,58,129 after 96 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,207 active cases.

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 10:41 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 48 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.96 per cent, taking the tally to 11,73,444, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,108, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,58,129 after 96 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,207 active cases, he said. 

"Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi led with 18 cases, followed by 7 in Raipur, 5 in Surguja and three in Durg among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 17 districts," the official said.

With 2,445 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,84,46,203, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,73,444, new cases 48, death toll 14,108, recovered 11,58,129, active cases 1,207, today tests 2,445, total tests 1,84,46,203. 

(With PTI Inputs)

