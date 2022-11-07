Chhattisgarh Logs 15 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 116

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 15 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.51 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,636, while no fresh linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,144. The recovery count stood at 11,63,376 after 19 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 116 active cases, he said.

Durg led with 4 cases, followed by 3 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 21 of the 28 districts in the state, the official said. With 2,964 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,56,616, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)