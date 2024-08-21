Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption

Raipur, 20 August 2024: The Chhattisgarh Government is adopting a 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption. The government is making every effort to prevent tax evasion and other economic crimes through IT-based tools.
A new era of good governance is dawning in the state, based on the principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Aur Sabka Prayas”. Tribal regions like Bastar and Surguja are being prioritised for development, with rapid work underway on roads, railways, communications, internet connectivity, and basic amenities like housing, drinking water, and electricity for extremely backward tribal groups under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana. These efforts have instilled new hope among the state's people.
To reinstate ‘Sushashan’ (good governance), the state government has established a Department of Good Governance and Convergence. This move aims to ensure the successful implementation of welfare policies, optimal use of available resources, and prompt resolution of public issues. The state government has launched new schemes to bring the state's poor, farmers, women, and youth onto the path of progress. These innovative steps by the government are aimed at implementing the concept of 'good governance' into reality on the ground. Since Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai took charge, a conducive environment for development has been created in the state. To keep the state's economy dynamic, special focus is being placed on sectors with new potential. Along with developing Nava Raipur as an IT hub, plans are being formulated to promote IT-based industries in old Raipur and Bhilai.
The state's economy revolves around its farmers and agriculture. Recognising this, the Chhattisgarh Government has launched the country's largest input assistance scheme. The state farmers are receiving the highest price for paddy in the nation. Fulfilling Shri Modi's guarantee, the state government is procuring paddy at Rs. 3100 per quintal from the farmers. The state government is also paying the difference amount for the support price and the state-declared procurement price to farmers under the Krishak Unnati Yojana. Farmers are receiving input assistance of Rs. 19,257 per acre. Several new initiatives are underway, including free rice for poor families for five years, approval of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for 18 lakh families, entrusting women's SHGs with ready-to-eat production, the Chhattisgarh Udyam Kranti Yojana for youth employment, and developing an IT hub in Nava Raipur. Work is progressing rapidly to provide tap water to homes in rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission. For agricultural labourers, the state government has allocated a budget of Rs. 500 crore this year to provide annual financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 under the Deendayal Upadhyay Bhumihin Krishi Mazdoor Yojana.
The Krishak Unnati Yojana has created a new atmosphere of prosperity for farmers in the state. Under this scheme, over 24.72 lakh farmers have received more than Rs. 13,320 crore directly in their bank accounts through DBT. This has not only boosted agriculture but also infused fresh enthusiasm in the trade and industry sectors. The Mahtari Vandan Yojana has initiated a new chapter in women's empowerment, benefiting 70 lakh women monthly through financial assistance. Innovative programs like 'Niyad Nellanar' are ensuring facilities such as electricity, water, hospitals, roads, bridges, and schools in Naxal-affected areas. In the past eight months, the state government has achieved significant successes on the Naxal front. To promote self-employment among youth and entrepreneurship in the state, the Commerce and Industries Department has launched the Single Window System 2.0. This allows entrepreneurs to obtain clearances from all departments with just one application, without visiting any office. To strengthen good governance, an e-office system will soon be implemented in the Mahanadi Bhawan (Mantralaya).
The Chhattisgarh High Court endorsed Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's government's 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption on August 20. In the liquor scam case, the ED and ACB-EOW have registered cases and are taking legal action against the accused. The accused, who were arrested in the case, had filed petitions in the Bilaspur High Court against these actions. The High Court dismissed all 13 petitions while delivering its judgment. The court also revoked its previous order of interim relief. The Chhattisgarh High Court has acknowledged that the ED and ACB-EOW filed FIRs based on evidence.
Regarding the liquor scam, the ACB and EOW have filed FIRs against former IAS officer Shri Anil Tuteja, his son Shri Yash Tuteja, Shri Anwar Dhebar, Shri Vidhu Gupta, Shri Nidesh Purohit, Shri Niranjan Das, and Shri AP Tripathi. All the accused had filed separate petitions in the High Court to quash the FIRs registered against them. The High Court had reserved its judgement for July 10 after hearing all parties, and the verdict was delivered on August 20.
The bench comprising Chief Justice Shri Ramesh Sinha and Justice Shri Ravindra Agrawal at the High Court had heard these petitions. Additional Advocate General Shri Vivek Sharma had appeared on behalf of the state. Six petitions were filed against the ED and seven against the EOW-ACB in the High Court. These petitions challenged the renewed proceedings by the ED in the liquor scam case and the FIRs registered by the EOW-ACB, requesting their dismissal. During the hearing of one of these petitions, the High Court granted interim relief to Shri Anil Tuteja, which has now been revoked. According to Additional Advocate General Shri Vivek Sharma, during the Congress government, Shri Anwar Dhebar used his influence to get Shri AP Tripathi appointed as the MD of CSMCL. Subsequently, a syndicate of officials, businessmen, and politically influential people orchestrated a scam worth Rs. 2,161 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, has filed an FIR with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The registered FIR mentions a scam of over Rs. 2000 crore. In its investigation, the ED found that during the tenure of the then Shri Bhupesh government, an illegal syndicate comprising IAS officer Shri Anil Tuteja, Excise Department MD Shri AP Tripathi, and businessman Shri Anwar Dhebar carried out the scam. According to the ACB, from 2019 to 2022, illegal liquor with duplicate holograms was sold through government liquor shops, resulting in a revenue loss of crores to the state.
While investigating the liquor scam, the ED first arrested Shri Anwar Dhebar in early May. According to the ED, Shri Anwar Dhebar generated illegal funds of Rs. 2000 crore from liquor operations between 2019 and 2022. This money was laundered in Dubai through his associate Shri Vikas Agrawal. The ED made a significant claim that Shri Anwar distributed money to his associates based on percentages and gave the remaining large sum to his political masters. Subsequently, excise department MD Shri AP Tripathi, businessmen Shri Trilok Dhillon, Shri Nitesh Purohit, and Shri Arvind Singh were also arrested in this case.