Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption

The Krishak Unnati Yojana has created a new atmosphere of prosperity for farmers in the state. Under this scheme, over 24.72 lakh farmers have received more than Rs. 13,320 crore directly in their bank accounts through DBT. This has not only boosted agriculture but also infused fresh enthusiasm in the trade and industry sectors. The Mahtari Vandan Yojana has initiated a new chapter in women's empowerment, benefiting 70 lakh women monthly through financial assistance. Innovative programs like 'Niyad Nellanar' are ensuring facilities such as electricity, water, hospitals, roads, bridges, and schools in Naxal-affected areas. In the past eight months, the state government has achieved significant successes on the Naxal front. To promote self-employment among youth and entrepreneurship in the state, the Commerce and Industries Department has launched the Single Window System 2.0. This allows entrepreneurs to obtain clearances from all departments with just one application, without visiting any office. To strengthen good governance, an e-office system will soon be implemented in the Mahanadi Bhawan (Mantralaya).