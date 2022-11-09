Chhattisgarh Govt Transfers Rs 74 Crore To Sugarcane Growers, Cow Dung Sellers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday virtually transferred more than Rs 74 crore to sugarcane growers and cattle rearers as part of his government's two flagship schemes and said Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'self-reliant' villages is turning into a reality in the Congress-ruled state.

The amount was transferred during a function held at the CM's official residence here, officials said.

Addressing the function, Baghel said Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'self-reliant' villages is turning into a reality in Chhattisgarh.

'Gauthans' (cow shelters) set up in villages are being developed into rural industrial parks where livelihood generation activities are being carried out, thereby improving the rural economy, Baghel said.

The CM transferred Rs 68.90 crore as an incentive into the bank accounts of farmers under a sugarcane cultivation promotion scheme, a government official said.

The amount includes an outstanding bonus of Rs 11.99 crore for 2020-21, while the remaining Rs 56.91 crore was for the sugarcane crushing year 2021-22, he said.

Besides, an amount of Rs 5.35 crore was transferred into bank accounts of cow dung sellers, including villagers and cattle rearers, under the Godhan Nyay Yojna (GNY), the official said.

The total online disbursement stood at Rs 74.25 crore.

The state government launched GNY in July 2020 under which cow dung is being procured at Rs 2 per kilogram at gauthans and the dung is being used to prepare vermicompost. Under the scheme, the government has so far procured cow dung worth over Rs 179.28 crore.

