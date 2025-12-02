Centre Raps Bengal for Stalling Fisheries Scheme

West Bengal spent just ₹58.51 crore under PMMSY despite approvals of ₹114 crore.
Minister says state delayed implementation for two years and showed weak cooperation.
PMMSY aims to drive a ₹20,050-crore “Blue Revolution” in fisheries from 2020–25.
Union Minister for Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the West Bengal government had only spent Rs 58.51 crore of the approved sum and had not implemented the PMMSY central program for fisheries for two years.
The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) was introduced by the Union Ministry of Fisheries to bring about ecologically healthy, commercially viable and socially inclusive development of the fisheries industry of India.
According to the minister, the West Bengal government did not assist the Central government in carrying out the plan for two years following its introduction in 2020–2021. The West Bengal government approved it in 2022–2023 and sent bids totalling Rs 221 crore. The Central government approved proposals totalling Rs 114 crore.
"Out of the sanctioned amount, just Rs 58.51 crore has been spent by the West Bengal government so far," Singh said.
The minister said it is very difficult to implement any programme if a state government does not cooperate with the Central government.
"I personally visited West Bengal for a review of the scheme. Only lower ranks officers of the state government attended the meeting and they had very little knowledge about the scheme," he said.
With a total investment of Rs 20,050 crore, the PMMSY seeks to bring about a "Blue Revolution" in India's fishing industry through sustainable and responsible development.
For five years, from FY 2020–2021 to FY 2024–2025, the PMMSY was implemented in every state and Union Territory.