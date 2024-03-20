Centre Notifies Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit Under IT Rules

The government on Wednesday announced the creation of a fact-checking unit (FCU) to keep an eye on social media posts about government affairs.
The notification stated, "The central government hereby notifies the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as the fact check unit of the Central Government for the said sub-clause, in respect of any business of the Central Government."
This unit, established under the Information Technology Rules of 2021, aims to combat the spread of fake news related to the Indian government, its ministries, departments, public sector companies, and other central government bodies.
Advertisement
If the unit finds information that it believes needs to be corrected for the benefit of the Indian people, it will investigate and verify it with official sources. Then, it will share a 'Fact Check' post on its social media platforms to set the record straight.