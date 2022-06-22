Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Flags Off Train Connecting India And Nepal

The Centre has flagged off the Bharat Gaurav tourist train which is scheduled to connect India and Nepal and complete the Shri Ramayana Yatra over the course of 18 days.

India Flags Off Train Connecting India And Nepal
Ashwini Vaishnaw Modi Cabinet 2.0: The Importance Of Being Ashwini Vaishnaw

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 10:55 am

The Centre, on Tuesday, officially flagged off the much-awaited Bharat Gaurav train connecting India and Nepal. Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and DoNER G Kishan Reddy, along with Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, flagged off the train from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station.


Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, "The Bharat Gaurav tourist train is starting its first Shri Ramayana Yatra for 18 days from Tuesday. The first trip of the train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (in Nepal) for the first time, in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram, and Bhadrachalam." He further said the Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Ministry of Railways, has also proposed Bharat Gaurav tourist trains for the Krishna Circuit, the Buddhist Circuit, and many other circuits.


"The Bharat Gaurav trains are an attempt to showcase the rich cultural, spiritual and historical heritage of India to the people of the country. The unique concept of Bharat Gaurav trains, as envisaged by the Ministry of Railways, will be helpful in promoting mass tourism across the country and will provide an opportunity for people from all parts of India to explore the architecture, cultural and historical marvels of the country," Reddy added.

Related stories

Govt To Bring Legal Changes, Regulations Needed For Greater Social Media Accountability: Ashwini Vaishnaw

5G Spectrum Auctions To Conclude By July-End, Services May Begin By September: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tourist train, 'Bharat Gaurav' Gets Green Lights To Cover Places Associated With Lord Ram In Nepal


The minister also informed that the exterior of the coaches of these trains has been designed as a kaleidoscope of "Bharat Gaurav" or "Pride of India", highlighting various facets of the country such as monuments, dance forms, yoga, folk art, etc.


Branded as Bharat Gaurav tourist trains, the IRCTC is operating these special comfort category tourist trains to promote theme-based tourism. The coaches of the trains have recently undergone refurbishment and the amenities and services have been upgraded. Vaishnav said the main objective behind the Bharat Gaurav trains is to showcase the diverse culture and rich heritage of India.

Tags

National Bharat Gaurav Train Safdarjung Railway Station Union Minister Of Tourism Ashwini Vaishnaw Ramayana Circuit Janakpur Buddhist Circuit
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Memories From Kamathipura: 'The First Time I Saw My Father'

Memories From Kamathipura: 'The First Time I Saw My Father'

Yoga Day 2022: Glimpses Of 8th International Yoga Day Celebrations From Across India

Yoga Day 2022: Glimpses Of 8th International Yoga Day Celebrations From Across India