Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Announces Extension Of Free Ration Scheme After Cabinet Meeting

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, the government distributes 5 kilograms of ration per person free of cost per month. The scheme has over 80 crore beneficiaries.

PM Modi Announces Extension Of Free Ration Scheme After Cabinet Meeting
Representative image Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 8:03 pm

The Union Cabinet in its meeting on Saturday decided to extend their scheme providing free ration to people for six months until 30 September. 

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, the government distributes 5 kilograms of ration per person free of cost per month. The scheme has over 80 crore beneficiaries.

The scheme was introduced to assist people in economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All expenditure in the procurement and distribution of ration is borne by the government.  

Related stories

UP Cabinet's First Decision: Free ration Scheme Extended For Three Months

Cabinet Nod To National Land Monetisation Corp For Monetisation Of Surplus Land

The scheme was part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, announced in 2020, which along with other welfare measures cost Rs 1.7 lakh crore at the time. Besides free ration, it included:

  • Insurance cover of Rs 50 Lakh per health worker fighting COVID-19
  • Rs 500 per month for three months for 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders 
  • Increase in MNREGA wage to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182 to benefit 13.62 crore families
  • An ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 to 3 crore poor senior citizen, poor widows and poor disabled

Tags

National Union Government The Central Government Government Schemes Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh Cabinet Meeting
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Belarusian Activist Vitaly Shishov Found Hanged In Ukraine

Belarusian Activist Vitaly Shishov Found Hanged In Ukraine

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club