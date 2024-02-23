Centre Amends Surrogacy Rules To Allow Couples With Medical Needs To Use Donor Gametes, Whom Will This Benefit?

In one such instance, a petitioner couple, in their thirties, tried to conceive naturally but were unsuccessful due to the abnormally small uterus of the woman. They approached Bombay High Court in May 2023. “It is a matter of general knowledge that couples approach doctors and experts when they fail to conceive naturally.

In advanced age, the gametes of women would not be usable as medical science has proven that in advanced age, the quality of eggs would not be as desired, and the ultimate result, the baby, would not be that healthy. Moreover, there are certain medical conditions, where a woman is not in a position to generate eggs of her own,” their plea said.