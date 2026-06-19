Centre Amends Rules for Foreigners' Travel, Stay in Rajasthan Border Districts

"The protected areas specified in the above table shall not apply to the following areas, namely: The peripheral areas of cities, towns and villages on the National Highway Nos. 62, 11 and 68 through which it passes; the city limits of Sriganganagar, Suratgarh, Bikaner, Phalodi, Bap, Pokaran, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sanchore," the notification said.