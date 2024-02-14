CBSE Issues Advisory For Students Appearing In Board Exams In View Of Traffic Restrictions In Delhi

The CBSE issued an advisory on Wednesday for the students appearing in the board exams in view of the traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi, advising them to leave their homes early to arrive at the examination centres in time.

Traffic restrictions are currently in place in the national capital in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march.

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence from Thursday. More than 39 lakh students will appear in the exams this year from India and 26 other countries.