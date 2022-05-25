Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Case Against Cop For Raping Woman Colleague In Palghar

Updated: 25 May 2022 11:17 am

Police have registered a case against a constable for allegedly raping and cheating a woman colleague here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The accused and the woman constable, both aged 28, were posted at the same police station in Palghar district.

The woman in her police complaint alleged that the accused raped her on several occasions under the pretext of marrying her, but did not fulfil the promise, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said. Based on the complaint, a case was on Tuesday registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating), he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(With PTI inputs)

