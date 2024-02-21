National

Car Jam On Delhi-Gurugram Border Throw Commuters In Disarray

The Delhi Police became alert again in view of the farmers' protest in Manesar on Tuesday and their proposed march to Delhi.

PTI
PTI

February 21, 2024

Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border
info-icon

Commuters taking the expressway witnessed huge traffic jams at Delhi-Gurugram border Wednesday morning due to barricading by the Delhi Police to stop farmers from marching to the national capital.

The Delhi Police became alert again in view of the farmers' protest in Manesar on Tuesday and their proposed march to Delhi. Police checked the ID cards of the drivers and then only allowed them to go further. That, and the closing of the service lanes near Rajokri, caused a glut of vehicles on the expressway.

The barricades were later removed by the Gurugram and Delhi Police and the normal run of the traffic restored. . "The entire team of traffic police managed the traffic within time. After some time the traffic was smooth there," Traffic Inspector Satish Kumar said.

The Gurugram Traffic Police had earlier alerted travellers about the impending jam in a post on X.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement