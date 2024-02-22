Cane Price Hike Shows Govt Committed To Fulfilling Its Pledge For Farmers' Welfare: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined his government's commitment to fulfilling its pledge for the welfare of farmers, asserting that a "historic" hike in sugarcane's price is part of such efforts.

This will benefit crores of sugarcane farmers, he said in a series of posts on X, highlighting several decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Cabinet meeting headed by Modi hiked the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting October.