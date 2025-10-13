Canadian Foreign Minister Arrives In India On First Official Visit As Both Nations Seek To Reset Ties

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in India for her first official visit, signaling an effort by both countries to rebuild ties after years of strained relations.
She will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss trade, investment, and strengthening bilateral and people-to-people connections.
Anand’s India visit is part of a larger tour including China and Singapore, aimed at positioning Canada as a key and reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day official visit — her first to India — as both countries look to recalibrate their strained relationship.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Anand will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The discussions are expected to focus on trade, investment, and strengthening bilateral and people-to-people ties.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit aims to “build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations by revitalizing our bilateral mechanisms and deepening economic cooperation.” He also shared a photo of Anand’s arrival, calling it an opportunity to advance shared goals.
Canada’s Foreign Ministry said the trip comes as both nations explore a framework for strategic cooperation on trade diversification, energy transformation, and security.
Anand is also scheduled to visit Mumbai to engage with Indian and Canadian businesses focused on investment and job creation.
Her visit follows a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 summit in June — a sign of renewed engagement after years of diplomatic friction.
After India, Anand will travel to China and Singapore. Ahead of her trip, she said, “For Canada to be strong at home, we need strong, stable partnerships abroad. I am building bridges and increasing cooperation with India, Singapore and China… positioning Canada as a trusted partner in the Indo-Pacific region.”