Can Congress-led INDIA Alliance Redefine Political Masculinity To Counter ‘Brand Modi’?

From drinking Mohabbat ka Sharbat in Old Delhi to his vocal speeches in foreign universities and bike-borne road trips to Ladakh, Gandhi has managed to keep the cameras on him. However, analysts like Machaiah and Tripathy feel that despite his seemingly genuine intentions, Rahul Gandhi’s brand is still far from competing with Modi’s populism. “Gandhi’s branding is still confusing. You may like it or not but you know what Modi stands for. He stands for Hindus and for aggressive majoritarian politics. But what does Rahul stand for? Secularism? Feminism? Metrosexuality? Farmer’s rights? It’s not yet clear,” Machaiah states.