The upcoming by-election is very critical for all three major political parties in Kerala – Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, and BJP. For CPI(M), this is going to be a real test as the party, the Government, and the LDF are facing the brunt of adverse public opinion for multiple reasons. The anti-incumbency factor is perceived to be at an all-time high due to recent allegations against the Chief Minister for his style of governance in general and policing policy in particular. The defection of the LDF-backed independent MLA PV Anvar from Nilambur in Malappuram and his emotional outburst against the Chief Minister and the party put CPI(M) in a fix.