Bulldozer Arrives At Home Of Witness Of 2005 Murder In Uttar Pradesh

BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was a bitter rival of Atiq Ahmed, was killed in 2005. Ahmed, who is lodged in a jail in Ahmedabad, has allegedly sent five to six men to kill Unmesh Pal. 

Bulldozers demolishing a property (Representative image)
Bulldozers demolishing a property (Representative image) Credit: Tabeenah Anjum

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 1:24 pm

Days after the daylight killing of a murder witness in Uttar Pradesh, a bulldozer appeared at the house of one of the accused, who is missing.

On Friday, lawyer Unmesh Pal, who was a witness to the killing of a politician was shot along with his security guard outside his home in Prayagraj. The killing was planned by gangster-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed, according to the police, as reported by NDTV. 

BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was a bitter rival of Atiq Ahmed, was killed in 2005. Ahmed, who is lodged in a jail in Ahmedabad, has allegedly sent five to six men to kill Unmesh Pal. 

This morning, bulldozers arrived to demolish the home in Prayagraj of Zafar Ahmed, another close aide of Atiq Ahmed, who is also missing since the shootout, added the NDTV report.

