Budget 2024: Lower Allocation, Underutilisation Of Funds Remain Challenges For Health Sector

In her book ‘Billions Under Lockdown: The Inside Story of India's Fight Against COVID-19’, Abantika Ghosh noted that the years of low healthcare spending would have a great effect on India’s pandemic management.

“It essentially meant that the public spending on healthcare in India, as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), continued to hover around a dismal 1 per cent, a figure that had haunted Indians for many years but would now change their very lives as the pandemic raged throughout the length and breadth of the landmass. The years of measly health spending, the dismal health infrastructure in relation to the population it served, and the poor distribution of healthcare infrastructure and manpower (with urban areas being particularly well endowed) were the reasons why India had to take the steps it did – that has been the kindest explanation of what unfolded next. Had the country not bought itself time with the lockdown to upgrade health infrastructure, it would have been swamped. There was no way for the Indian health system to make room for the kind of numbers that trickled out of the other affected countries,” wrote Ghosh.