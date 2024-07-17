National

Budget 2024: Expectations And Challenges For India's Job Crisis

Some of the key demands of employee unions are to set up the 8th Pay Commission, restore the Old Pension Scheme and fill up existing job vacancies

Getty Images
Indian Youth Congress members symbolically run a snacks shop as they observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as National Unemployment Day Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The unemployment rate in India rose to an eight-month high of 9.2 per cent in June 2024, up from 7 per cent in the previous month, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). These figures come less than a week ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2024-25 – the first full budget under NDA’s third term.

Lack of jobs for youth was one of the major reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP failed to reach a majority mark on its own in the Lok Sabha elections. A majority of economists had also predicted during the election that unemployment will be one of the biggest challenges for the government after the election.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget proposal for the financial year ending March 2025 on July 23. Ahead of that, Outlook takes a look at what the expectations are and how the previous budget fared in addressing the unemployment question.

Previous budget: 2023-24

The last full budget of the NDA government was presented on February 1, 2023. The allocation to the Ministry of Labour and Employment decreased from Rs 16,893.68 crore in the last Budget estimates to Rs 13,221.73 crore in 2023-24. Many noted how the budget focused more on infrastructure investment and less on quashing concerns surrounding unemployment.

Several workers’ unions and activists noted that the Union Budget 2023-24 had little to offer in terms of job creation and social security. The Working People's Coalition, – a coalition of organisations working on issues related to informal labour in particular, and labour in general, stated that the budget throws no realistic light on either the current status of job opportunities across different industries nor the much-required solutions for the lakhs of unemployed and under-employed youth. Funds for MGNREGA, the government’s flagship rural employment programme, were slashed to Rs 60,000 crore – the lowest in six years, they noted.

“It is obvious that the growing rural crisis will drive more and more workers to urban spaces which have limited capacity to accommodate this migrant workforce in terms of livelihood and other infrastructure including habitat, health, transport, etc,” the coalition said in a statement.

The Union Budget 2023-24 earmarked around Rs 22,138 crore for the MSME ministry, around 41.6 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal year. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) contribute nearly 30 per cent to the country's annual Gross Domestic Product and are major employment generators. However trade unions, like the All India Trade Union Congress, pointed out that the announcements made with respect to the MSMEs are too small for the huge sector, which is the engine of growth and employment generator.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - PTI
Modi 3.0: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget On July 23

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Expectations from Union Budget 2024-25

Some of the key demands of employee unions are to set up the 8th Pay Commission, restore the Old Pension Scheme and fill up existing job vacancies. Economists at Goldman Sachs expect the budget to push labour intensive manufacturing through fiscal incentives across sectors like toys, textiles and apparel manufacturing, along with commercial aircraft manufacturing. Santanu Sengupta, chief India economist wrote in a note: "We see an emphasis on job creation through labor-intensive manufacturing, credit for micro, small and medium enterprises, continued focus on services exports by expanding global capability centres, and a thrust on domestic food supply chain."

Meanwhile, amid push for Artificial Intelligence in various sectors, recommendations have also been made to the FM to include provisions in the budget that can help re-skill and rehabilitate workers impacted by the use of AI. A proposal for ‘robot tax’ was one such recommendation given by RSS’s associate organisations like the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), at a recent meeting of economists with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Crawley Hails Anderson's Seamless Coaching Transition
Football News
  1. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
  2. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
  3. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Dyche 'Should Be In The Hat' To Replace Gareth, Says Young
  4. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Bellingham Salutes 'Unbelievable Human Being' Gareth
  5. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  2. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  4. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Budget 2024: Expectations And Challenges For India's Job Crisis
  2. India News LIVE: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says Biden; Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rains In Kerala
  3. The Shrinking Informal Sector In India – Trends And Statistical Insights
  4. Will India’s Unemployment Crisis Be Addressed?
  5. 13 Indians Missing After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Oman Coast | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  2. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  4. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  5. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
World News
  1. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  2. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  4. France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt
  5. Bangladesh: 6 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest