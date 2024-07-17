Budget 2024: Expectations And Challenges For India's Job Crisis

Several workers’ unions and activists noted that the Union Budget 2023-24 had little to offer in terms of job creation and social security. The Working People's Coalition, – a coalition of organisations working on issues related to informal labour in particular, and labour in general, stated that the budget throws no realistic light on either the current status of job opportunities across different industries nor the much-required solutions for the lakhs of unemployed and under-employed youth. Funds for MGNREGA, the government’s flagship rural employment programme, were slashed to Rs 60,000 crore – the lowest in six years, they noted.