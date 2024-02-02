Btech Student Dies By Suicide In Kota

A final year BTech student allegedly died by suicide after hanging from a ceiling fan in his paying guest room in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Friday.

Noor Mohammed (27) took the extreme step sometime on Wednesday but his body was recovered from his room in Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday night. No suicide note was recovered, they said.

This is the third suicide reported from Kota in two weeks. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, Mohammed was pursuing a BTech degree from SRM University, Chennai and lived as a paying guest here.

DSP (Vigyan Nagar) Dharmveer Singh said Mohammed studied in coaching institutes in Kota to prepare for the entrance exam from 2016 to 2019 and after being admitted to SRM University, he used to take online classes from his Kota PG. He likely committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan using a bed sheet on Wednesday. A mess boy noticed a tiffin box kept untouched outside Mohammed’s room on Thursday evening and informed the PG owner, the officer said.