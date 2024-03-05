National

BSP Candidate In 2023 MP Assembly Polls Shot Dead In Chhatarpur

Mahendra Gupta was shot in the head near a marriage garden on Sagar Road on Monday night, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

P
PTI
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
BSP Leader Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh
info_icon

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh has been shot dead in the state's Chhatarpur city, police said.

Mahendra Gupta was shot in the head near a marriage garden on Sagar Road on Monday night, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. "Gupta died on the spot. The accused fled from the crime scene," the SP said.

A resident of Ishanagar town, Gupta contested the 2023 assembly polls from Bijawar seat on the BSP ticket and secured third place by getting 10,400 votes.

Gupta's private security guard Abdul Mansoori said he was shot by a motorcycle-borne man. The assailant fled by the time he could load his rifle to retaliate, Mansoori said, adding he had seen the attacker and could identify him.

The BSP leader had come to Chhatarpur to attend a marriage ceremony when the incident occurred.

Tags

Shot Dead

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement