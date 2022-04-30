Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
BR Ambedkar University Conducts First Faculty Development Programme On Pandemic

The closing ceremony of the programme, conducted by the Outreach and Extension Division of the university, was held at its Kashmere Gate complex here on Friday.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:40 am

Dr BR Ambedkar University conducted its first faculty development programme on pandemic to discuss the short-term and long-term implications of COVID-19 on human society. The closing ceremony of the programme, conducted by the Outreach and Extension Division of the university, was held at its Kashmere Gate complex here on Friday.

Padma Shri awardee, 2021, and President of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal Dr Jitender Singh Shunty was the chief guest of the event. "Service to people and communities has been the main theme of the entire programme, and Dr Shunty and his organisation have played a lead role in serving society during a crisis," the university stated.

Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather, who presided over the event, said the programme's aim was to bring together various professionals sharing their experiences during the pandemic, listen to experts and understand the ways in which they had to improvise on their professions due to the COVID-19 imposed lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

