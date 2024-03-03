Book Review: 'Shooting The Sun' Explores Complexities Behind Manipur Violence

Nandita Haksar in her timely new book “Shooting the Sun: Why Manipur Was Engulfed by Violence and the Government Remained Silent’ explains with verve and courage the complexities that have engulfed this erstwhile princely state from the time it merged with the Union of India on September 21, 1949, to the present time when there is a blood bath going on which started on 3rd May 2023. The stories of Manipur that this book recounts are violent, cruel and infused with unadulterated savagery. Nandita Haksar is a human rights lawyer, teacher, campaigner and writer who has worked on North-East India for over three decades and this is her recent book on this issue.

The state of Manipur has a peculiar topography with ‘Meiteis’ predominantly living in the valley and ‘Kuki’s’ inhabiting the hills that surround it. The Kuki’s are a tribal community that has enjoyed the Schedule Tribe status from the time of the Britishers and Meiteis are non-tribals who are demanding to be included in the list of Schedule Tribes for a long time, from 1981 and this demand of theirs irks Kukis the most. In her book Nandita Haksar explains as to why Kuki’s are not fine with Meiteis having the ST status. Meitei identity movements, she says have had an effect of the counter mobilization by the tribals, who have felt threatened by the dominant communities' actions over the years. The growing identity mobilization of the Meiteis has induced fear in the minds of the minority tribals who are numerically insignificant and politically less dominant. In short, much of the politics in this state is centered on the question of preserving one's identities and this holds true for both the communities.