Bomb Scare At Delhi Rail Museum, Nothing Suspicious Found

A police officer said that an e-mail threat stating bomb was planted in the premises was received on the official email address of the Rail Museum on Tuesday.

National Rail Museum
A bomb threat e-mail has been received by the Rail Museum located at Chanakyapuri area here, police officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that nothing suspicious was found after a thorough checking.

When they spotted the email in their inbox on Wednesday, the museum officials informed the local police at about 11 am, he added.

The bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad, fire officials and local police conducted a thorough search after which they declared it a hoax.

