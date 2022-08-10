Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Black Magic Cannot End You Bad Days, Prime Minister Taunts Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in "black magic" will never be able to win the trust of people again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 5:49 pm

Dedicating the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore here, the Prime Minister also attacked certain opposition parties for engaging in politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology.

"On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic, and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," Modi said.

The Congress protested against rising prices on August 5 by wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside.

(Inputs from PTI)

