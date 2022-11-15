Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
BJP Workers Protest Against Rising Dengue Deaths In WB

Protests against rising dengue deaths in West Bengal were staged Tuesday by BJP activists in front of the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) office.

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 3:11 pm

BJP activists Tuesday staged protests in front of the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) office against rising dengue deaths in West Bengal.

The police put up three-tier barricades on the road leading to the HMC office and prevented the BJP workers from entering it.

The BJP workers shouted slogans and carried a model of the Aedes aegypti mosquito which is the carrier of the dengue virus. 

The West Bengal government is yet to come out with official figures on deaths caused by dengue, but unconfirmed sources put the toll at above 50.

BJP activists had clashed with the police on Tuesday during a protest on the same issue and were stopped from marching towards the residence of Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.

Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar had last week accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of not sharing the dengue-related data with the Centre. 

