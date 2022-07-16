Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Worker Moves Mumbai Court Against Ram Gopal Varma Over His Tweets On Murmu

A man claiming to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has moved a court in Mumbai against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma alleging he had passed "uncharitable" remarks about National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

undefined
Ram Gopal Varma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 6:34 pm

A man claiming to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has moved a court in Mumbai against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma alleging he had passed "uncharitable" remarks about National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

The complaint seeking action against Varma for offenses under sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 504 (intentionally insulting a person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed by Subhas Rajora before the metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Bandra on July 14, the complainant's lawyer D V Saroj said on Saturday.     

The magistrate has adjourned the matter to October 11 for taking cognizance of the complaint, he added.

The complaint stated that Varma had made "derogatory" statements through his Twitter handle which outraged the respect of women on social media. His tweets are tantamount to disrespecting the scheduled caste (SC) people.

Tags

National Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Worker Presidential Nominee Droupadi Murmu Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 'uncharitable' Remarks Indian Penal Code (IPC) Disrespecting The Scheduled Caste (SC) People
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back