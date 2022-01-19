Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BJP To Simultaneously Hold Meetings Over 500 Places In Gujarat

The Assembly polls in Gujarat are expected to be held in December this year.

BJP To Simultaneously Hold Meetings Over 500 Places In Gujarat
BJP To Simultaneously Hold Meetings Over 500 Places In Gujarat - Outlook/File Photo

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 9:01 pm

A party functionary of Gujarat BJP said  that as part of an exercise to strengthen its organisation ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls, the ruling party will hold meetings simultaneously at 579 places across the state on Thursday.

This is for the first time in India that a party will hold over 500 physical meetings at the same time across the state, the state BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

The BJP has divided its organisation in Gujarat into 579 blocks or mandals, in taluka or town level."In view of the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines issued by the government, only 50 to 100 party workers will attend each of these 579 meetings, which will start at 12.15 pm on Thursday and continue for nearly two hours. Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil came up with this unique idea of holding meetings simultaneously so that all mandals get covered," Dave said

Related stories

Gujarat COVID 19 Task Force Warns People Regarding Omicron

BJP Forms Alliance With Apna Dal And Nishad Party In UP

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express Train Hits Cement Pillar Allegedly Placed By Miscreants In Gujarat

The purpose of these meetings was to strengthen page and booth committees ahead of the polls and to guide the ground-level workers about pro-people schemes floated by the BJP government in Gujarat and at the Centre, he said.

 "Nearly 40,000 to 50,000 workers will attend these meetings across the state tomorrow. Speakers will include MPs, MLAs, elected representatives of local bodies and other local leaders. We have also invited former ministers and former party office-bearers to provide guidance to the workers," Dave said.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Gujarat Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold