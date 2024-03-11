BJP Slams TMC Over Shatrughan Sinha Candidacy: 'TMC Rank Full Of Rapists,' Says Amit Malviya

Earlier this month, Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh withdrew his candidacy for the Asansol seat, citing personal reasons. Singh's nomination had faced criticism from the TMC, claiming that his songs were crude and depicted women in a vulgar manner.

Shatrughan Sinha responded to the situation, referring to Pawan Singh's withdrawal as an internal matter of the BJP. The veteran actor clarified, "I don't know him (Singh) personally very well. But heard he is a singer, an artist, and some of my acquaintances know him."