BJP Only Scared Of AAP, Wants To Defame, Crush Us: Kejriwal

"Today the BJP is scared of only one party and that is the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party). The AAP is not letting it sleep," Kejriwal said.

He said in a span of 10 years, the AAP has formed governments in Delhi and Punjab, and has MLAs in Gujarat and Goa.

"Wherever we fight elections, we secure many votes. Today the BJP is in fear that if they (AAP) continue to grow like this then there will be an AAP government at the Centre," Kejriwal said.