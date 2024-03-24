National

BJP Has Not Taken Donations But Done Extortion: Akhilesh Yadav

"Even the people now know how the BJP used the CBI, ED, Income Tax and other organisations to put pressure to not take donations (chanda) but to do extortion (vasooli)," Akhilesh Yadav told journalists here.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Screengrab%20from%20%40samajwadiparty%20on%20X
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Photo: Screengrab from @samajwadiparty on X
info_icon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the issue of electoral bonds and said the ruling party has not taken "chanda" (donations) but done "vasooli" (extortion).

"Even the people now know how the BJP used the CBI, ED, Income Tax and other organisations to put pressure to not take donations (chanda) but to do extortion (vasooli)," Yadav told journalists here.

"It has come to notice in many cases that when the ED, CBI, Income Tax put pressure, money went to the account of the BJP. Those in power are not taking donations but are doing extortion," he alleged.

Advertisement

The former chief minister said that electoral bonds have maligned the BJP's name.

"Those who claimed to be nationalist party, those who called themselves a party with a difference, allegations are being made against them,"  Yadav said, adding action is being taken against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the opposition to divert attention from these allegations.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra