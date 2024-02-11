BJP Chief Nadda Slams DMK, Alleges TN's Ruling Party Does Not Have 'Respect For Democracy'

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday accused Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK of 'lacking wisdom' and alleged it does not have 'basic respect' for democracy.

Addressing a public meeting here, Nadda praised Tamil Nadu people as hardworking who bring laurels to the state. He alleged that the ruling DMK gives 'very poor leadership' to the state.

"Tamil Nadu's DMK leadership lacks wisdom, does not have basic respect for democracy," he alleged.