Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Biometric Attendance Back In RS Secretariat After Over Two Years

The circular was issued by the Secretariat asking all employees to follow the biometric attendance which was suspended as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Biometric Attendance Back In RS Secretariat After Over Two Years
The Rajya Sabha secretariat returned to biometric attendance

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 6:37 pm

The Rajya Sabha secretariat on Monday returned to biometric attendance after it was suspended for over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The biometric attendance marking was introduced for the first time in August, 2018 and suspended on March 6, 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has over 1,300 employees and all have been asked to follow the Aadhar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AeBAS), a circular issued on May 20 stated.

Related stories

Newsalert| Covid-19: Centre Announces Suspension Of Biometric Attendance For Govt Employees Till Jan 31st

The circular was issued by the Secretariat asking all employees to follow the biometric attendance which was suspended as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"All officers/staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat are instructed to mark their attendance on AeBAS machines from 1 June, 2022. Meanwhile, AeBAS will be run on a trial basis from the date of issue of this circular up to 31 May, 2022 for enabling new registrations and for checking and rectification of functional and technical issues, if any," the circular further said.

While marking their attendance in AeBAS, all employees shall strictly follow safety protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rajya Sabha Secretariat Biometric Attendance COVID-19 New Registrations Checking Rectification Functional Technical Issues
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Playoffs, Playing Conditions Explained: Rain, Super Over, Points, Reserve Day And More

IPL 2022 Playoffs, Playing Conditions Explained: Rain, Super Over, Points, Reserve Day And More

The Irresistible Rise Of Popular South Indian Cinema In The Pan-Indian Market

The Irresistible Rise Of Popular South Indian Cinema In The Pan-Indian Market