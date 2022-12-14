Bihar: After Hooch Tragedy In August, Toxic Liquor Consumption Again Kills 6 In Chhapra

Consumption of toxic liquor killed at least six people in Bihar's Chhapra district, officials said today.

According to them, while five of them died in the village, another person died at the district hospital.

Some others are believed to be undergoing treatment in private.

Back in August, eleven people had died and 12 had fallen seriously ill, many of them losing their eyesight, after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of dry Bihar.

According to District Magistrate Rajesh Meena and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar, five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the manufacture and sale of hooch, while the SHO of the police station concerned and the local chowkidar have been suspended.

Nine died while undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital, one at a private health facility and another person was cremated before the administration came to know about the incident, they said.

It has come to light that the villages have a tradition of liquor consumption on a festival during the Hindu calendar month of Shravan. The festival was held on August 3 when locals consumed spurious liquor, according to the officials.