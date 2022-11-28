Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bihar To Construct Jarasandha Memorial In Rajgir: Nitish

CM Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday that his government will construct a memorial to Magadha king Jarasandha in Nalanda's Rajgir.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 7:23 am

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that his government will construct a memorial of Magadha king Jarasandha in the ancient town of Rajgir in Nalanda district.

He alleged that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was not properly maintaining the protected site of 'Jarasandha ka akhara' (battleground of Jarasandha).

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ganga Water Supply Scheme (GWSS) in Rajgir, he said, "The state government has decided to construct a memorial of Jarasandha on its land in Rajgir town. This will be close to 'Jarasandha ka akhara', which is not being properly maintained by the ASI. I have asked them several times in the past to hand over the site to the state government for better maintenance."

"Since the ASI is not willing to hand over the protected site to the Bihar government, we have decided to construct a memorial close to it," the CM said. 

As per archaeologists, Rajgir was Jarasandha's capital. In Mahabharata, it is mentioned that this is where Bhima fought and ripped apart Jarasandha's body into two parts and threw those in opposite directions to prevent those from rejoining.

Despite repeated attempts by PTI, Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) was not available for her comments on the CM's remark.

Tags

National Bihar Nitish Kumar Magadha King Jarasandha Bihar's Nalanda District RAJGIR Ganga Water Supply Scheme Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0