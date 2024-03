Bichom Becomes 27th District Of Arunachal Pradesh

Bichom, carved out of West and East Kameng, became the 27th district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the district and laid the foundation of its headquarters at Napangphung on Thursday, an official communiqué said.

He also handed over responsibilities to Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu Dhama. Congratulating the people of the new district, the CM said, "Honouring voices of diverse communities, we have fulfilled the longstanding demand for the creation of the district, pending since 1984."

"I must commend the contributions of MLAs Mama Natung, Goruk Pordung and Dongru Siongju for finally making Bichom district a reality," he said. The chief minister said that infrastructure will be created for the new district headquarters and all assets transferred to Bichom district from East Kameng will be replaced with new ones.